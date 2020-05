BRIEF-Elekta Transfers Ownership Of Its Patient Positioning Activities

May 4 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* ELEKTA TRANSFERS OWNERSHIP OF ITS PATIENT POSITIONING ACTIVITIES

* A SHARE SALE TO 3C-MEDIZINTECHNIK GMBH.

* WITH TRANSACTION, ELEKTA ENTERS INTO A GLOBAL SUPPLY AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MI FOR ITS CURRENT MEDICAL DEVICE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

* MI HAS BEEN RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPING ELEKTA’S PATIENT POSITIONING AND IMMOBILIZATION SOLUTIONS SINCE 2005

* ALL EMPLOYEES AT MI PRODUCT SUPPLY CENTER IN SCHWABMÜNCHEN, GERMANY WILL TRANSFER, WITH COMPANY, TO 3C

* TRANSACTION WAS CLOSED IN BEGINNING OF Q1 OF ELEKTA’S FISCAL YEAR 2020/21.

* NO MATERIAL EFFECT IS EXPECTED ON ELEKTA’S OPERATING RESULTS OF Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR 2020/21.

* TRANSACTION WAS CLOSED IN BEGINNING OF Q1 OF ELEKTA'S FISCAL YEAR 2020/21