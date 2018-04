BRIEF-Elekta wins government tender in Mexico

April 9 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* ELEKTA STRENGTHENS PRESENCE IN MEXICO WITH GOVERNMENT TENDER FOR RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY

* SAYS ‍HAS WON A GOVERNMENT TENDER TO SUPPLY INSTITUTO MEXICANO DEL SEGURO SOCIAL (IMSS), MEXICO’S LARGEST PUBLIC HEALTH CARE PROVIDER, WITH FIVE LINEAR ACCELERATORS AS WELL AS MONACO® TREATMENT PLANNING SOFTWARE AND MOSAIQ® ONCOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEM​

* SAYS ‍ORDER FOR LINEAR ACCELERATORS (LINACS) AND SOFTWARE WAS BOOKED IN Q4 OF ELEKTA’S 2017/18 FISCAL YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)