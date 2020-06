June 9 (Reuters) - Elektrobudowa SA:

* SAYS TOWARZYSTWO UBEZPIECZEN EULER HERMES MADE ABOUT 4.2 MILLION ZLOTY PAYMENT FROM GUARANTEE TO ENEA OPERATOR

* SAYS GETS REQUEST FOR PAYMENT OF ABOUT 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM TOWARZYSTWO UBEZPIECZEN EULER HERMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)