July 24 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp

* Element Fleet Management Corp - ‍intention to segment financial reporting of core, non-core assets, optimize capital structure and enhance governance.​

* Element Fleet Management Corp - ‍"will review and engage in opportunities to optimize value of its non-core assets"​

* Element Fleet Management Corp - ‍board intends to appoint at least two additional independent directors before end of 2017​