April 3 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp:

* ‍ELEMENT FLEET COMMENTS ON CELADON GROUP PRESS RELEASE​

* DISCLOSURES BY CELADON DO NOT IMPACT CO’S ACCOUNTING TREATMENT OF JV/BUSINESS PLAN RELATED TO IT

* CELADON'S DISCLOSURE DOES NOT ALTER CO'S CONCLUSIONS OR YEAR-END DISCLOSURE​