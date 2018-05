May 15 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp:

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.16

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.18 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CORE FLEET ORIGINATIONS IN Q1 OF 2018 WERE $1.47 BILLION, UP 10.5% FROM $1.33 BILLION IN Q1 2017

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT - QTRLY NET REVENUE $211.3 MILLION