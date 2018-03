BRIEF-Element Fleet Management Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS Of C$0.18

March 15 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp:

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT REPORTS Q4 AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.18

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.20 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NET REVENUE $229.8 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS TO INCUR A RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $40 MILLION IN Q1

* ‍ONE-TIME STRATEGIC REVIEW COSTS OF $11.9 MILLION WERE RECOGNIZED IN Q4​

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT - ‍ IN Q4 ESTABLISHED A PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF $29.0 MILLION AGAINST ITS INVESTMENT IN 19(TH) CAPITAL LLC JV