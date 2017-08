July 13 (Reuters) - Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc :

* Element lifestyle retirement announces $3,500,000 debt financing

* Entered into a commitment letter with Addenda Capital​

* Lender has agreed to advance an aggregate of $3.5 million to Element or a subsidiary of Element​

* Proceeds will be used by co to fund a portion of $6.7 million purchase price for property to be purchased by company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)