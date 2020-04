BRIEF-Element Updates Investors On Business And Transformation

April 7 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp:

* ELEMENT UPDATES INVESTORS ON BUSINESS AND TRANSFORMATION

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT - CONTINUES TO TARGET $180 MILLION OF ACTIONED PROFIT IMPROVEMENTS AND SUB-6X TANGIBLE LEVERAGE BY END OF 2020

* ESTABLISHES ADDITIONAL $560 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY UNDERWRITTEN BY FOUR LEADING BANKS

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT - HAS READY ACCESS TO MORE THAN $5 BILLION OF CONTRACTUALLY COMMITTED FORWARD FUNDING FROM LEADING FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT - ANTICIPATE EARNINGS WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED IN SHORT TERM

* WORKFORCE IS NOW LARGELY WORKING REMOTELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: