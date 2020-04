April 20 (Reuters) - Elemental Holding SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN COMING MONTHS SEES DROP IN GROUP’S SALES AND REVENUES DUE TO ITS PARTNERS SUSPENDING/REDUCING THEIR ACTIVITY

* REDUCES ITS INVESTMENTS, WILL ONLY COMPLETE THOSE ALREADY ONGOING AND THOSE SECURING UNINTERRUPTED PRODUCTION

* SOME OF GROUP'S COMPANIES REDUCE WORKING HOURS AND SALARIES AND INTRODUCE HALT FOR PART OF THE CREW