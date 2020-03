March 4 (Reuters) - Elementis PLC:

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 6% FROM $822M TO $874M

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT DOWN 7% TO $123M

* MARKET CONDITIONS REMAIN CHALLENGING BUT SOLID START TO YEAR

* FY ORDINARY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 8.55C

* ELEMENTIS - REGARDING CORONAVIRUS, INTERNAL TEAM HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED TO ENSURE BUSINESS IS ABLE TO RESPOND AS AND WHEN NEW INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE

* FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX $94M VERSUS $113M