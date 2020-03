March 17 (Reuters) - Eles Semiconductor Equipment SpA :

* ELES SEMICONDUCTOR - AS OF TODAY TODI PLANT, ONLY PRODUCTION SITE IN ITALY OF COMPANY, IS ON DUTY AND FULLY OPERATIONAL

* ELES SEMICONDUCTOR - CO IS NOT AWARE OF POSITIVE CASES OF COVID -19 CONTAGION AMONG ITS WORKERS