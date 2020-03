March 26 (Reuters) - Eles Semiconductor Equipment SpA :

* TODI PLANT REMAINS OPERATIONAL IN LINE WITH ITALY’S DECREE ON COVID-19

* FOLLOWING ITALY’S DECREE ON COVID-19, STARTS PROCEDURES FOR MAKING RECOURSE TO WAGES GUARANTEE FUND EXCLUSIVELY FOR EMPLOYEES WHOSE ACTIVITIES ARE SUSPENDED UNTIL APRIL 3 AND WHO DO NOT HAVE ANY LATE HOLIDAYS AVAILABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)