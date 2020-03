March 31 (Reuters) - Elettra Investimenti SpA:

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 56.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 55.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND

* IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS MAY BE CONTAINED

* TO PAY GROSS AMOUNT OF EUR 200.0 TO EMPLOYEES WHO WORKED REGARDLESS OF COVID-19 EMERGENCY

* FULL OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED IN ENERGY SECTOR