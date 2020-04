April 9 (Reuters) - Elettra Investimenti SpA:

* BOARD RESOLVED TO WAIVE 50% OF EMOLUMENT RELATING TO Q2 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY

* FUNDS TO BE USED TO SUPPLEMENT REMUNERATION OF EMPLOYEES PLACE IN REDUNDANCY PAYMENT AND FOR ADDITIONAL PRODUCTIVITY BONUS TO EMPLOYEES WORKED IN FIELD DURING COVID-19 EMERGENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)