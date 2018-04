BRIEF-Elevate Credit Reports Qtrly Fully Diluted EPS Of $0.22

April 30 (Reuters) - Elevate Credit Inc:

* QTRLY FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.22

* QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 23.7% FROM Q1 2017, TOTALING $193.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $156.4 MILLION FOR PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, THE COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE OF $780 MILLION TO $820 MILLION

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NET INCOME OF $20 MILLION TO $45 MILLION, OR $0.50 TO $1.05 IN DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13, REVENUE VIEW $188.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $795.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)