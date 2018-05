May 16 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES CORPORATE NAME CHANGE TO SESEN BIO

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - SESEN BIO WILL TRADE UNDER NEW NASDAQ TICKER SYMBOL “SESN,” EFFECTIVE ON MAY 17, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)