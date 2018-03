Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $10.0 MILLION OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS - ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH SEVERAL INVESTORS FOR PURCHASE OF ABOUT 8 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $1.13PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: