Jan 24 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS APPOINTS RICHARD FITZGERALD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS - ‍RICHARD FITZGERALD HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS FULL TIME CFO, FITZGERALD HAD BEEN SERVING IN ROLE ON INTERIM BASIS SINCE OCT 2017​