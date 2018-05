BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics Q1 Loss Per Share $0.11

May 15 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PIPELINE UPDATES

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* THERE WAS NO REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $0.4 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS -REVENUE FALL DUE TO REDUCTION IN REVENUE RECOGNIZED FROM CO’S LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE INC

* COMPANY MAINTAINS IT WILL HAVE CAPITAL TO FUND ITS CURRENT OPERATING PLANS INTO EARLY 2019