BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.37
November 20, 2017 / 1:42 PM / in 19 minutes

BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc

* Eleven Biotherapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.37

* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍topline 3-month data from phase 3 trial of Vicinium on track for mid-2018​

* Eleven Biotherapeutics - did not record any revenue for three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to revenue of $28.7 million for same period in 2016​

* Eleven Biotherapeutics - ‍anticipates cash at Sept 30, net $7.0 million raised in Nov will fund research, development programs, operations into mid-2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
