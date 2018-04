BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.22

April 4 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND VICINIUM DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS - NO REV WAS RECOGNIZED DURING QTR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 VS $0.8 MLN FOR SAME THREE-MONTH PERIOD IN 2016

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO HAVE CAPITAL TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLANS INTO Q1 2019

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $14.7 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: