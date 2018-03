March 12 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ENROLLMENT COMPLETED IN PHASE 3 REGISTRATION TRIAL FOR NON-MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - ‍VISTA TRIAL OF VICINIUM IN NMIBC ON-TRACK FOR TOPLINE THREE-MONTH DATA IN MID-2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: