BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics to collaborate with Astrazeneca, National Cancer Institute

June 6 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Eleven Biotherapeutics to collaborate with Astrazeneca and National Cancer Institute on development of vicinium in combination with durvalumab

* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc says vicinium is currently in a phase 3 registration trial for treatment of high-grade NMIBC

* Eleven Biotherapeutics - for phase 3 expects to complete patient enrollment in second half of 2017, and to report topline 3-month data in Q2 of 2018

* Says the combination drug is for treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: