April 3 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc:

* PRELIMINARY DATA FROM PHASE 3 VISTA TRIAL IN BLADDER CANCER TO BE PRESENTED IN A PLENARY SESSION AT AMERICAN UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS-WITHIN SUBGROUP OF FIRST 75 EVALUABLE PATIENTS, PRELIM FINDINGS SHOW OVER 95 PCT EXPRESSED EPCAM ON SURFACE OF TUMOR CELLS​

* ELEVEN BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - ‍VICINIUM HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: