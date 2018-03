March 15 (Reuters) - ELEXXION AG:

* TERMINATION OF EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERSHIP

* SUPERVISORY BOARD AND MARTIN KLARENAAR HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE BOARD MEMBERSHIP WITH EFFECT AS OF MARCH 31

* IN HIS NEW ROLE AS ADVISOR, KLARENAAR WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT COMPANY AT LEAST UNTIL END OF DECEMBER 2019