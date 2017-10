Sept 29 (Reuters) - ELEXXION AG:

* H1 SALES DECLINE TO EUR 738 THOUSAND (H1 2016: EUR 982 THOUSAND)

* H1 EBIT LOSS EUR 430 THOUSAND (H1 2016: EBIT LOSS EUR 170 THOUSAND)​

* FORECAST 2017: SLIGHT SALES INCREASE AND ANNUAL LOSS OF EUR 800 AT FURTHER REDUCED LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)