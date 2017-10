Oct 19 (Reuters) - ELEXXION AG:

* FURTHER 30% INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING OF TIAN YING IN CO APPROVED BY FURTHER SHARE PURCHASE BY PETER GREITHER​

* IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE TRANSFER CAN THUS BE IMPLEMENTED AT SHORT NOTICE​

* TIAN YING WILL SUBSEQUENTLY HOLD A TOTAL OF AROUND 85% OF THE COMPANY‘S CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)