Jan 8 (Reuters) - E.L.F. Beauty Inc:

* E.L.F. BEAUTY INC - COMPANY NOW EXPECTS A COMPOUND ANNUAL NET SALES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH RATE OF 10-15% FROM FISCAL 2016 TO 2019

* E.L.F. BEAUTY RECONFIRMS FISCAL 2017 OUTLOOK