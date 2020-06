BRIEF-Eli Lilly And Co Announced Full Results From EMPERIAL Exercise Ability Trials Presented

June 19 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* ELI LILLY AND CO - FULL RESULTS FROM EMPERIAL EXERCISE ABILITY TRIALS PRESENTED

* ELI LILLY AND CO - IN EMPERIAL-REDUCED, MEDIAN SIX-MINUTE WALK TEST INCREASED BY 13.5 METERS WITH JARDIANCE VERSUS 18.0 METERS WITH PLACEBO

* ELI LILLY AND CO - IN EMPERIAL-PRESERVED INCREASE WAS 10.0 METERS WITH JARDIANCE VERSUS 5.0 METERS WITH PLACEBO

* ELI LILLY AND CO - IN BOTH TRIALS, THERE WAS NO NOTABLE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN JARDIANCE & PLACEBO IN FREQUENCY OF ADVERSE EVENTS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - EXPLORATORY ANALYSES OF EMPERIAL-REDUCED SUGGEST JARDIANCE WAS ASSOCIATED WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN QUALITY OF LIFE

* ELI LILLY AND CO - EXPLORATORY ANALYSES OF EMPERIAL-PRESERVED DID NOT INDICATE IMPROVEMENTS WITH JARDIANCE VERSUS PLACEBO