BRIEF-Eli Lilly And Co Does Not Source Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients For Any Of Approved Medicines From China

March 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* ELI LILLY AND CO - LILLY DOES NOT SOURCE ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS (API) FOR ANY OF APPROVED MEDICINES FROM CHINA.

* ELI LILLY AND CO - RECEIVED A FEW REPORTS OF U.S. PHARMACIES STATING THAT INSULIN ORDERS ARE NOT BEING FULFILLED DUE TO “MANUFACTURER BACKORDER.”

* ELI LILLY AND CO - INFORMED WHOLESALERS AND OTHERS IN SUPPLY CHAIN THAT CO DOES NOT HAVE ANY PRODUCTS ON BACKORDER, INCLUDING INSULIN.

* ELI LILLY AND CO - INSULIN MANUFACTURING SITES IN U.S. AND EUROPE REMAIN OPERATIONAL