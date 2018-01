BRIEF-Eli Lilly And Co Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.14

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* LILLY REPORTS STRONG FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 REVENUE GROWTH, INCREASES 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.14

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.07 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.39 TO $4.49 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.58

* FOR Q4 2017, ALIMTA GENERATED WORLDWIDE REVENUE OF $525.2 MILLION, WHICH DECREASED 3 PERCENT

* ELI LILLY - RECORDED ESTIMATED CHARGE OF $1.9 BILLION IN QUARTER ASSOCIATED WITH U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH REDUCING COST STRUCTURE

* QTRLY REVENUE $6,160.7 MILLION VERSUS $5,760.5 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $5.93 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.81 TO $4.91

* QTRLY JARDIANCE SALES $143.2 MILLION VERSUS $76.1 MILLION

* COMPANY STILL ANTICIPATES 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $23.0 BILLION AND $23.5 BILLION

* SAYS QTRLY CYMBALTA SALES $192.8 MILLION VERSUS $181.8 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.68, REVENUE VIEW $23.21 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REPORTED LOSS PER SHARE $1.58

* ELI LILLY - 2018 REV GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE, VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO

* ELI LILLY AND CO - DURING 2017, CO RECORDED INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.402 BLN, WHICH INCLUDED AN ESTIMATED TAX CHARGE OF $1.914 BLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: