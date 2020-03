BRIEF-Eli Lilly And Co Says Does Not Anticipate Shortages For Any Of Its Products, Including All Forms Of Insulin

March 3 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* ELI LILLY AND CO - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE SHORTAGES FOR ANY OF ITS PRODUCTS, INCLUDING ALL FORMS OF INSULIN

* ELI LILLY AND CO - DOES NOT SOURCE ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS (API) FOR ANY OF ITD APPROVED MEDICINES FROM CHINA

* ELI LILLY AND CO - CO’S INSULIN MANUFACTURING SITES IN UNITED STATES AND EUROPE HAVE NOT BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - ITS MANUFACTURING NETWORK IS FULLY OPERATIONAL AND TAKING STEPS TO PREVENT IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS

* ELI LILLY ISSUES STATEMENT ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS AND RELIABLE SUPPLY OF COMPANY'S MEDICINES