Feb 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* TOPLINE RESULTS FOR SOLANEZUMAB FROM DOMINANTLY INHERITED ALZHEIMER NETWORK TRIALS UNIT (DIAN-TU) STUDY

* STUDY SHOWED THAT SOLANEZUMAB DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF SECONDARY ENDPOINTS AND BIOMARKERS ARE ONGOING BY WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY AND LILLY

* DIAN-TU PLATFORM TRIAL IS A PHASE 2/3 RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED STUDY