May 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd :

* SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES - CO, ELI LILLY ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO CO-DEVELOP THERAPEUTIC ANTIBODIES FOR POTENTIAL PREVENTION, TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES - LILLY TO RECEIVE LICENSE TO CONDUCT CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION OF PRODUCTS OUTSIDE GREATER CHINA

* SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO LTD - WILL MAINTAIN ALL RIGHTS IN GREATER CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: