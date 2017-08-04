FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 12 hours
BRIEF-Eli Lilly announces positive results for second phase 3 study of Lasmiditan for treatment of Migraine
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Business
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
U.S.
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
Reuters Focus
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 10:49 AM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Eli Lilly announces positive results for second phase 3 study of Lasmiditan for treatment of Migraine

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Eli Lilly announces positive results for second phase 3 study of Lasmiditan for the acute treatment of Migraine

* Lasmiditan met its primary endpoint in second phase 3 study spartan

* Greater percentage of patients treated with Lasmiditan were migraine pain-free compared to placebo

* Lasmiditan also met key secondary endpoint for spartan across all three studied doses

* Plan to submit new drug application for Lasmiditan to U.S. FDA in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.