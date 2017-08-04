BRIEF-Eli Lilly announces positive results for second phase 3 study of Lasmiditan for treatment of Migraine

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Eli Lilly announces positive results for second phase 3 study of Lasmiditan for the acute treatment of Migraine

* Lasmiditan met its primary endpoint in second phase 3 study spartan

* Greater percentage of patients treated with Lasmiditan were migraine pain-free compared to placebo

* Lasmiditan also met key secondary endpoint for spartan across all three studied doses

* Plan to submit new drug application for Lasmiditan to U.S. FDA in second half of 2018