BRIEF-Eli Lilly Begins Clinical Testing Of Therapies For COVID-19

April 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY BEGINS CLINICAL TESTING OF THERAPIES FOR COVID-19

* ELI LILLY AND CO - STARTS PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH ANTI-ANG2 IN COVID-19

* ELI LILLY AND CO - BARICITINIB RESEARCH COMMENCES IN NIH-LED ADAPTIVE COVID-19 TREATMENT TRIAL

* ELI LILLY AND CO - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NIAID TO STUDY BARICITINIB AS AN ARM IN NIAID’S ADAPTIVE COVID-19 TREATMENT TRIAL

* ELI LILLY AND CO - RESULTS FROM BARICITINIB STUDY ARE EXPECTED WITHIN NEXT 2 MONTHS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - TO ADVANCE LY3127804 TO PHASE 2 TESTING IN PNEUMONIA PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19 & AT HIGHER RISK OF PROGRESSING TO ARDS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - CURRENTLY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE SHORTAGES FOR ANY OF MEDICINES, INCLUDING BARICITINIB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: