June 18 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY BEGINS A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH BARICITINIB FOR HOSPITALIZED COVID-19 PATIENTS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN PHASE 3 RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED STUDY TO EVALUATE EFFICACY, SAFETY OF BARICITINIB

* ELI LILLY - EXPECTS TO ENROLL 400 PATIENTS IN PHASE 3 BARICITINIB TRIAL WITH DATA EXPECTED IN NEXT FEW MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: