June 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* ELI LILLY CANADA - PRESENTED NEW DATA FOR OLUMIANT AT VIRTUAL EUROPEAN CONGRESS OF RHEUMATOLOGY

* ELI LILLY CANADA -AMONG PATIENTS WITH INADEQUATE RESPONSE TO MTX, 52% OF PATIENTS INITIALLY TREATED WITH OLUMIANT (+MTX) WERE IN SDAI LDA STATE AT WEEK 24

* ELI LILLY CANADA - STUDY FOUND OLUMIANT’S SAFETY PROFILE TO BE CONSISTENT AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, NO RISE IN RATES OF SAFETY TOPICS OF INTEREST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: