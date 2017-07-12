FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Eli lilly reaches settlement agreement in U.S. Cialis patent litigation
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 2:07 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Eli lilly reaches settlement agreement in U.S. Cialis patent litigation

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Lilly reaches settlement agreement in U.S. Cialis patent litigation

* Says as part of agreement, Cialis exclusivity is now expected to end at earliest on September 27, 2018.

* Says ‍as part of agreement, cialis exclusivity is now expected to end at earliest on September 27, 2018.​

* Says no change to company's 2017 financial guidance or mid-term expectations through remainder of decade as a result of this settlement​

* Says there will be no change to company's 2017 financial guidance or mid-term expectations through remainder of decade as a result of this settlement

* Says patent expiration for Adcirca still expected on Nov. 21, or on May 21, 2018, if U.S. FDA grants co's application for pediatric exclusivity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.