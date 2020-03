March 16 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp, Eli Lilly :

* LILLY RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR BARICITINIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF ALOPECIA AREATA

