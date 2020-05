May 8 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY RECEIVES U.S. FDA APPROVAL FOR RETEVMO™ (SELPERCATINIB), THE FIRST THERAPY SPECIFICALLY FOR PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED RET-DRIVEN LUNG AND THYROID CANCERS

* RETEVMO IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE FROM SPECIALTY PHARMACIES WITHIN ONE WEEK.