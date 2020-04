April 7 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly:

* ELI LILLY AND CO SAYS NEW $35 CO-PAY NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH LILLY INSULIN VALUE PROGRAM IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 CRISIS IN U.S.

* DOES NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE SHORTAGES OF ANY FORMS OF INSULIN DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* LILLY INSULIN VALUE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 7 AND COVERS MOST LILLY INSULINS INCLUDING ALL HUMALOG FORMULATIONS