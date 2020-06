June 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* FDA APPROVES LYUMJEV (INSULIN LISPRO-AABC INJECTION), LILLY’S NEW RAPID-ACTING INSULIN

* LYUMJEV TO BE INCLUDED IN LILLY INSULIN VALUE PROGRAM ALLOWING THOSE WITHOUT INSURANCE AT ALL TO FILL MONTHLY PRESCRIPTION FOR $35