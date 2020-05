May 8 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* HIGHER INVESTIGATIONAL DOSES OF TRULICITY® (DULAGLUTIDE) MEANINGFULLY REDUCED A1C AND BODY WEIGHT IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES

* ELI LILLY AND CO - SAFETY & TOLERABILITY PROFILE OF INVESTIGATIONAL DULAGLUTIDE DOSES WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF TRULICITY 1.5 MG

* ELI LILLY AND CO - AWARD-11 RESULTS HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED TO REGULATORY AUTHORITIES IN U.S. AND EUROPE FOR REVIEW