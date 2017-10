Oct 2 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Eli Lilly And Co says Lilly Endowment Inc reports open market sale of 162,557 shares of co’s common stock at average of $85.1/shr‍​ on Sept 29 - sec filing

* Eli Lilly And Co says Lilly Endowment Inc reports open market sale of 32,443 shares of co's common stock at average of $85.5/shr‍​ on Sept 29