BRIEF-Eli Lilly Says Phase 3 Study For Patients With Chronic Cluster Headache Did Not Meet Its Primary Endpoint

May 15 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* ELI LILLY AND CO - PHASE 3 STUDY FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC CLUSTER HEADACHE DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ELI LILLY AND CO - CONDUCTED SEPARATE PHASE 3 STUDY FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC CLUSTER HEADACHE, WHICH REPRESENTS 10-15 PERCENT OF CLUSTER HEADACHE CASES

* ELI LILLY AND CO - OBSERVED SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS STUDIES THAT EVALUATED GALCANEZUMAB FOR THE PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE

* LILLY'S GALCANEZUMAB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING GALCANEZUMAB FOR THE PREVENTION OF EPISODIC CLUSTER HEADACHE