BRIEF-Eli Lilly Says Verzenio With Standard Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy Met Primary Endpoint Of Invasive Disease-Free Survival

June 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* VERZENIO® (ABEMACICLIB) SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED THE RISK OF CANCER RETURNING IN PEOPLE WITH HIGH RISK HR+, HER2- EARLY BREAST CANCER

* ELI LILLY - VERZENIO IN COMBINATION WITH STANDARD ADJUVANT ENDOCRINE THERAPY HAS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF INVASIVE DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL

* ELI LILLY - SAFETY PROFILE OF VERZENIO IN PHASE 3 STUDY WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN OTHER VERZENIO STUDIES IN MONARCH CLINICAL PROGRAM

* ELI LILLY - MONARCHE TRIAL WILL CONTINUE THROUGH COMPLETION DATE, ESTIMATED FOR JUNE 2027

* ELI LILLY AND CO - TO SUBMIT PHASE 3 VERZENIO DATA TO REGULATORY AUTHORITIES BEFORE END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: