BRIEF-Eli Lilly - Taltz Shows Consistent Efficacy & Long-Term Potential To Help Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis In New Data

June 3 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* ELI LILLY - TALTZ SHOWED CONSISTENT EFFICACY & LONG-TERM POTENTIAL TO HELP PATIENTS WITH PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS IN NEW DATA TO BE PRESENTED AT EULAR 2020

* ELI LILLY AND CO - RESULTS AT 52 WEEKS SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS WERE SEEN WITH TALTZ ACROSS MULTIPLE ENDPOINTS, WITH/WITHOUT USE OF MTX OR OTHER CSDMARDS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - MORE TALTZ PATIENTS ACHIEVED PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SIMULTANEOUS ACHIEVEMENT OF ACR50 AND PASI 100 AT WEEK 52 IN ALL THREE SUBGROUPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: